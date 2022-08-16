PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Legendary coach Boo Williams revolutionized basketball in Hampton Roads and across the country.

In this week’s Reck on the Road, we tell you all about the upcoming celebration of his 40th anniversary and the documentary his former player, Darryl Talley, is making about him.

The documentary is set to be released next year, but there will be three events honoring Boo Williams next weekend:

Alumni Basketball Game

Friday, August 26, 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Boo Williams Sportsplex

5 Armistead Pointe Parkway, Hampton

Free “Stop the Violence” Basketball Clinic

Saturday, August 27, 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Boo Williams Sportsplex

5 Armistead Pointe Parkway, Hampton

40th Anniversary Sneaker Gala

Saturday, August 27, 6:30 p.m.

Hampton Roads Convention Center

1610 Coliseum Dr, Hampton

To get tickets and more information, visit whoisboodoc.com/event.