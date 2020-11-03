Reck on the Road: Blayr Barton

Reck on the Road

by: Chris Reckling

Posted: / Updated:

Portsmouth, Va. (WAVY) – Virginia Beach native and Sandbridge local Blayr Barton is making waves on the national surf scene! The 15-year-old recently won the Junior Explorer division at the National Scholastic Surfing Association National Championships in Nags Head, North Carolina. Find out more in this week’s Reck on the Road.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

HRS Contests

HRS Contests

Be On The Hampton Roads Show

Be On The Hampton Roads Show

We love featuring the people of Hampton Roads on the show and providing an opportunity for organizations and businesses to inform the community.  Click here for details.

HR Show on FB

The Hampton Roads Show

HR Show on Twitter

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***