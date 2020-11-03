Reck on the Road: Blayr Barton

Portsmouth, Va. (WAVY) – Virginia Beach native and Sandbridge local Blayr Barton is making waves on the national surf scene! The 15-year-old recently won the Junior Explorer division at the National Scholastic Surfing Association National Championships in Nags Head, North Carolina. Find out more in this week’s Reck on the Road.
Be On The Hampton Roads Show
