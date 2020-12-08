Reck On the Road: Betty Barrett Turns 100!

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – A lot has changed since Betty Barrett was born back in 1920, but one thing that has not changed is her positive outlook on life! Last week, her friends and large family threw a surprise 100th birthday party!
