Reck On the Road: Betty Barrett Turns 100!

Reck on the Road

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – A lot has changed since Betty Barrett was born back in 1920, but one thing that has not changed is her positive outlook on life! Last week, her friends and large family threw a surprise 100th birthday party!

MORE FROM HRS!

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

HRS Contests

HRS Contests

Be On The Hampton Roads Show

Be On The Hampton Roads Show

We love featuring the people of Hampton Roads on the show and providing an opportunity for organizations and businesses to inform the community.  Click here for details.

HR Show on FB

The Hampton Roads Show

HR Show on Twitter

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***