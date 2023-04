PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Between pesticides and parasites, the mortality rate of bees locally and around the country is about 60%.

The Tidewater Beekeepers Association is trying to help those numbers and right now they’re responding to 5 to 10 bee swarms a day.

Splitting a beehive helps prevent a swarm and can keep the bees healthy and productive.

Kristine Smith, a master beekeeper and president of the Tidewater Beekeepers Association, shows us how to split a beehive.