Reck on the Road: Beach Food Pantry

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Thanksgiving is next week and food banks across the region are in need of donations to help end hunger in our area. The Beach Food Pantry in Kitty Hawk is one such food bank that just last year helped feed over 4000 residents in Dare County.

The Beach Food Pantry can only survive and succeed by the generosity and efforts from the community it serves. This past weekend, thousands of dollars was raised at the 6th annual Holiday Chef’s Challenge held at Pirate’s Cove in Manteo. Find out more in this week’s Reck on the Road.

