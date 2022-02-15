Reck on the Road: Ballet Virginia ‘FIVE’

Reck on the Road

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Ballet Virginia recently performed a weekend of dance called, “Beauty + Truth.” The truth part of the program was an emotional tribute to the 5 New York City teenagers who were wrongly convicted back in 1989, the teens were known as The Central Park Five. Those teens were exonerated in 2002, but similar injustices continue today. Find out more about Ballet Virginia’s tribute “FIVE,” in this weeks Reck on the Road.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

HRS Contests

HRS Contests

Be On The Hampton Roads Show

Be On The Hampton Roads Show

We love featuring the people of Hampton Roads on the show and providing an opportunity for organizations and businesses to inform the community.  Click here for details.

HR Show on FB

The Hampton Roads Show

Trending Stories

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***

HR Show on Twitter