Reck on the Road: Ballet Virginia ‘FIVE’

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Ballet Virginia recently performed a weekend of dance called, “Beauty + Truth.” The truth part of the program was an emotional tribute to the 5 New York City teenagers who were wrongly convicted back in 1989, the teens were known as The Central Park Five. Those teens were exonerated in 2002, but similar injustices continue today. Find out more about Ballet Virginia’s tribute “FIVE,” in this weeks Reck on the Road.
