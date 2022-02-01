Reck on the Road: Bald Eagle Rehab

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – The bald eagle is a symbol of strength, courage and freedom, but sometimes they need our help. That’s where Tommy White from Alton’s Keep Wildbird and Rehabilitation Center comes in. Tommy is one of a handful of people in the state of Virginia who is certified to rehabilitate bald eagles. Tommy White works with eagles and other raptors every single day, and few people on this planet understand these amazing birds the way he does.

If you would like to learn more or volunteer your time to help in the recovery of these amazing birds, contact Tommy and follow him on Facebook at Alton’s Keep Wildbird and Rehabilitation Center

