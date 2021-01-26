Reck On the Road: Bald Eagle Love Triangle

Reck on the Road

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Imagine going into your backyard only to find two bald eagles locked together lying on the ground! This happened recently to Sydney Miller in Virginia Beach. It started a chain reaction to help the eagles recover and return to nature. Find out more about this amazing story in this week’s Reck on the Road.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

HRS Contests

HRS Contests

Be On The Hampton Roads Show

Be On The Hampton Roads Show

We love featuring the people of Hampton Roads on the show and providing an opportunity for organizations and businesses to inform the community.  Click here for details.

HR Show on FB

The Hampton Roads Show

HR Show on Twitter

Don't Miss

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***