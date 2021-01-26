Reck On the Road: Bald Eagle Love Triangle

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Imagine going into your backyard only to find two bald eagles locked together lying on the ground! This happened recently to Sydney Miller in Virginia Beach. It started a chain reaction to help the eagles recover and return to nature. Find out more about this amazing story in this week’s Reck on the Road.
