1  of  2
Closings & Delays
Suffolk General District Court
Suffolk JDR Court

Reck On the Road: Back Bay National Wildlife Refuge Society

Reck on the Road

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Back Bay National Wildlife Refuge was established in 1938 to provide refuge for migratory birds and act as a critical habitat for all wildlife. Today Back Bay is in great shape and getting help from a new group of citizens which recently formed the Back Bay National Wildlife Refuge Society. Find out more in this week’s Reck on the Road.

If you would like to learn more about this group visit, BACKBAYNWRSOCIETY.ORG

MORE FROM HRS!

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending stories

HRS Contests

HRS Contests

Be On The Hampton Roads Show

Be On The Hampton Roads Show

We love featuring the people of Hampton Roads on the show and providing an opportunity for organizations and businesses to inform the community.  Click here for details.

HR Show on FB

The Hampton Roads Show

HR Show on Twitter

Don't Miss

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***