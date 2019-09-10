Reck on the Road: American Dreamer

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Local filmaker Derrick Borte is set to release his 5th feature film next week and it’s called, American Dreamer. The film is a dark thriller that stars comedian Jim Gaffigan. American Dreamer was written and directed by Borte and shot in Norfolk. Chris Reckling recently caught up with Borte at the Naro Expanded Cinema for details about the story of a man down on his luck and desperate to make things right.

You can catch a special screening of American Dreamer at the Naro, Thursday, September 19th and 21st.