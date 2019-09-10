Reck on the Road: American Dreamer

Reck on the Road

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Local filmaker Derrick Borte is set to release his 5th feature film next week and it’s called, American Dreamer. The film is a dark thriller that stars comedian Jim Gaffigan. American Dreamer was written and directed by Borte and shot in Norfolk. Chris Reckling recently caught up with Borte at the Naro Expanded Cinema for details about the story of a man down on his luck and desperate to make things right.

You can catch a special screening of American Dreamer at the Naro, Thursday, September 19th and 21st.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Pop Quiz Link

Pop Quiz Trivia

Enter the Pop Quiz Trivia weekdays between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. PLAY NOW!  To see a a list of recent Pop Quiz Trivia Winners click here.

Be On The Hampton Roads Show

Be On The Hampton Roads Show

We love featuring the people of Hampton Roads on the show and providing an opportunity for organizations and businesses to inform the community.  Click here for details.

HR Show on FB

The Hampton Roads Show

HR Show on Twitter

Don't Miss

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***

Trending stories