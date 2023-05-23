PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Joe Viljoen is the CEO and founder of Africa Through Your Lens and ChaZen Nature Conservation and Education Center. The former world champion kick-boxer is now a leading conservationist, animal behaviorist and tracker in South Africa. Joe was in town last week, speaking to local groups on species preservation, safaris and how Africa and Hampton Roads are related.
