Reck on the Road: Adley Rutschman

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Norfolk Tides catcher Adley Rutschman is no ordinary baseball player. He’s a stand-out in a very difficult game. Making the challenge of playing baseball even more difficult, Rutschman carries the title… one-one, meaning he was the first player taken in the 2019 draft and he’s now the number 1 prospect in all of professional baseball. Find out how the 23-year-old handles the pressure with humility and grace in this week’s Reck on the Road.

