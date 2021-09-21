Reck on the Road: Adley Rutschman

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Norfolk Tides catcher Adley Rutschman is no ordinary baseball player. He’s a stand-out in a very difficult game. Making the challenge of playing baseball even more difficult, Rutschman carries the title… one-one, meaning he was the first player taken in the 2019 draft and he’s now the number 1 prospect in all of professional baseball. Find out how the 23-year-old handles the pressure with humility and grace in this week’s Reck on the Road.
HRS Contests
Be On The Hampton Roads Show
Be On The Hampton Roads Show
We love featuring the people of Hampton Roads on the show and providing an opportunity for organizations and businesses to inform the community. Click here for details.