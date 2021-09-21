Reck on the Road: Adley Rutschman

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) -- A prayer vigil is being held Tuesday and counseling services are being offered after Monday's shooting at Heritage High School in Newport News.

Two 17-year-old students were injured in the shooting and are expected to recover and a male student was arrested Monday afternoon in connection to the shooting. Police have yet to identify him. Heritage High and Huntington Middle (which shares the school building with Heritage) are closed in the meantime for all students and staff.