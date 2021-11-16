Reck on the Road: A Survivor’s Story

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Everyone’s worst nightmare is waking up in the middle of the night with your home engulfed in flames, but this was a reality for many, Halloween night at a West Ghent apartment.

The 3 alarm fire was called in at 4:34 a.m. when most people were asleep and thanks to some amazing work by the Norfolk Fire Department, everyone made it out alive. Including Brad McMurran, who was the last resident pulled from the blazing building. Brad made some quick decisions under duress that likely saved his life.