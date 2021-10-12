Reck on the Road: 69th Nags Head Surf Fishing Tournament

Reck on the Road

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – As the ocean water begins to cool, massive schools of fish make their way past Outer Banks beaches looking for an easy meal. With so much fish in the water, this is the right time to throw a fishing tournament. Last week, the Nags Head Surf Fishing Club hosted the 69th annual Nags Head Surf Fishing tournament. Find out more in this week’s Reck on the Road.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

HRS Contests

HRS Contests

Be On The Hampton Roads Show

Be On The Hampton Roads Show

We love featuring the people of Hampton Roads on the show and providing an opportunity for organizations and businesses to inform the community.  Click here for details.

HR Show on FB

The Hampton Roads Show

Trending Stories

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***

HR Show on Twitter