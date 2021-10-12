Reck on the Road: 69th Nags Head Surf Fishing Tournament

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – As the ocean water begins to cool, massive schools of fish make their way past Outer Banks beaches looking for an easy meal. With so much fish in the water, this is the right time to throw a fishing tournament. Last week, the Nags Head Surf Fishing Club hosted the 69th annual Nags Head Surf Fishing tournament. Find out more in this week’s Reck on the Road.
