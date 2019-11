PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – The Spartan Legion may be the hardest working team at Norfolk State University.

Leading the way for the Spartan Legion are three drum majors. They are Mr. Spartan John Hill III and twin brothers Caleb and Joshua Latham, also known as Captain Soul and Commander Groove.

It’s been a dream come true for the Lathams to be out in front of the Spartan Legion, but as you will find out in this week’s Reck on the Road, this moment in time almost didn’t happen for the brothers.