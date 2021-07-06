PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Very few things can replace the feeling of dropping in and riding a wave. Many surfers spend countless hours mind surfing, especially in the cold of winter or when the surf is flat. Hampton native, artist and surfer, Wil Langdon makes the most of those times to create one-of-a-kind carved surfboards.
Reck on the Road: Surfboard Carving
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Very few things can replace the feeling of dropping in and riding a wave. Many surfers spend countless hours mind surfing, especially in the cold of winter or when the surf is flat. Hampton native, artist and surfer, Wil Langdon makes the most of those times to create one-of-a-kind carved surfboards.