Reck on the Road: Surfboard Carving

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) -- Isabella Guzman, the 27th administrator of the U.S. Small Business Administration, is expected to join lawmakers in Norfolk on Tuesday to discuss pandemic economic relief programs for small businesses.

Guzman will visit Torch Bistro on Orapax Street at 1 p.m., with local members of Congress, Rep. Elaine Luria (D-2nd District) and Rep. Bobby Scott (D-3rd District), as well as Delegate Steve Heretick (D-Portsmouth) and Norfolk Mayor Kenny Alexander.