Reck on the Road: Surfboard Carving

HR Show
Posted: / Updated:

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Very few things can replace the feeling of dropping in and riding a wave. Many surfers spend countless hours mind surfing, especially in the cold of winter or when the surf is flat. Hampton native, artist and surfer, Wil Langdon makes the most of those times to create one-of-a-kind carved surfboards.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

HRS Contests

HRS Contests

Be On The Hampton Roads Show

Be On The Hampton Roads Show

We love featuring the people of Hampton Roads on the show and providing an opportunity for organizations and businesses to inform the community.  Click here for details.

HR Show on FB

The Hampton Roads Show

Trending Stories

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***

HR Show on Twitter