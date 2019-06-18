Reck On The Road: STEM Trifecta Challenge

HR Show
Posted: / Updated:

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – The STEM Trifecta is an initiative that allows students, teachers, mentors, industry and community partners to join together to create and promote STEM and Entrepreneurship awareness through project-based learning activities. Recently, hundreds of students from elementary, middle, and high schools at the beach competed for top honors at the STEM Trifecta Challenge.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

LKQD Outstream

Pop Quiz Link

Pop Quiz Trivia

Enter the Pop Quiz Trivia weekdays between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. PLAY NOW!  To see a a list of recent Pop Quiz Trivia Winners click here.

Be On The Hampton Roads Show

Be On The Hampton Roads Show

We love featuring the people of Hampton Roads on the show and providing an opportunity for organizations and businesses to inform the community.  Click here for details.

HR Show on FB

The Hampton Roads Show

HR Show on Twitter

Don't Miss

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***