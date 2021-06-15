PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Imagine standing in the middle of a clear mountain stream fly rod in hand surrounded by natural beauty. Such a setting has healing powers the kind of power to take one’s mind off of fighting cancer. That’s the mission of Reel Recovery.

Reel Recovery has been taking men who are battling cancer fly fishing since 2003. Virginia has a chapter and are planning an event this fall and of course, all of the best roads lead to a fishing hole.

We get more about Reel Recovery from Gary Parsons and Vic Brugh in this week’s Reck on the Road.

Reel Recovery has an upcoming retreat is Oct. 18 – 20

in Syria, VA at the Graves Mountain Lodge

Open to men who have any cancer

They take 14 men to find out how you can register or even donate to this very worthy cause go to reelrecovery.org

Yes there is a similar retreat just for women dealing with cancer.

It’s called “Casting for Recovery”.

The closest chapter and retreat is in the area of Sharpsburg, MD with their next retreat scheduled for October.