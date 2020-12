PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – A little over a month ago, someone was taking a walkout at Bethel Park in Hampton and noticed an owl hanging from a power line. The young, Great horned owl was caught in the fishing line. Had it not been for the quick actions of that person and some very dedicated local wildlife rehabilitators, that owl surely would not have made it. Birds and wildlife caught in fishing line is a very common problem. Thankfully, this story has a happy ending.

MORE FROM HRS!