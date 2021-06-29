Reck on the Road: Norfolk SPCA Spay Neuter Clinic

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Mercy Chefs is currently on the ground in Miami serving hot meals to members of the search and rescue team helping find survivors in the deadly building collapse last week.

The Portsmouth-based disaster relief and humanitarian aid organization that serves professionally prepared, restaurant-quality meals in national emergencies and natural disasters, is on the ground in Miami, Florida.

The organization has been serving breakfast to first responders since Saturday, June 26. They will begin serving additional meals with lunch and dinner beginning Wednesday.

The group is expected to serve close to 1,000 meals a day on-site by Wednesday.