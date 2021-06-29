PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – The Norfolk SPCA will officially open the region’s first dedicated, high-volume, spay-neuter clinic in the Roosevelt Gardens Shopping Center on East Little Creek Road. Find out more about this clinic in this week’s Reck on the Road.
Contact norfolkspca.com for more information.
Reck on the Road: Norfolk SPCA Spay Neuter Clinic
