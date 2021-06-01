Reck on the Road: No Butts About It!

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Did you know that cigarette butts are the most littered item in the United States? Our friends at AskHRGreen want everyone to know, that it’s not OK to flick your butts onto the ground. So they started the #NoButtsAboutIt campaign. Find out more at askhrgreen.org
HRS Contests
Be On The Hampton Roads Show
Be On The Hampton Roads Show
We love featuring the people of Hampton Roads on the show and providing an opportunity for organizations and businesses to inform the community. Click here for details.