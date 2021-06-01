Reck on the Road: No Butts About It!

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Did you know that cigarette butts are the most littered item in the United States? Our friends at AskHRGreen want everyone to know, that it’s not OK to flick your butts onto the ground. So they started the #NoButtsAboutIt campaign. Find out more at askhrgreen.org

