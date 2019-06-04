Reck on the Road: D-Day Jump

HR Show
Posted: / Updated:

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Poquoson resident and retired Army Colonel Kevin Felix began his military career in Italy in 1987. Felix served in both the 82nd and 101st Airborne Division. Last year while touring Normandy, France, Felix was approached with the idea of honoring those who fought during the D-Day Invasion by returning to Normandy and making a jump during 75th anniversary of D-Day.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Pop Quiz Link

Pop Quiz Trivia

Enter the Pop Quiz Trivia weekdays between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. PLAY NOW!  To see a a list of recent Pop Quiz Trivia Winners click here.

Be On The Hampton Roads Show

Be On The Hampton Roads Show

We love featuring the people of Hampton Roads on the show and providing an opportunity for organizations and businesses to inform the community.  Click here for details.

HR Show on FB

The Hampton Roads Show

HR Show on Twitter

Don't Miss

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***

Trending stories