Reck on the Road: D-Day Jump

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Poquoson resident and retired Army Colonel Kevin Felix began his military career in Italy in 1987. Felix served in both the 82nd and 101st Airborne Division. Last year while touring Normandy, France, Felix was approached with the idea of honoring those who fought during the D-Day Invasion by returning to Normandy and making a jump during 75th anniversary of D-Day.
