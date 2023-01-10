PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – What should you do with your live Christmas tree now that the holiday is over?
Chichos Pizza recently held its 6th annual Christmas Tree Round Up to help with erosion on the beaches along the Outer Banks of North Carolina.
by: Chris Reckling
Posted:
Updated:
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – What should you do with your live Christmas tree now that the holiday is over?
Chichos Pizza recently held its 6th annual Christmas Tree Round Up to help with erosion on the beaches along the Outer Banks of North Carolina.
We love featuring the people of Hampton Roads on the show and providing an opportunity for organizations and businesses to inform the community. Click here for details.