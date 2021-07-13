Reck on the Road: Celebrating a Century of Service

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – The 64th annual Eastern Amateur Golf Tournament wrapped up this weekend at Elizabeth Manor Golf and Country Club in Portsmouth. At the start of the tournament on Thursday, there was a low-key ceremony to acknowledge long-time volunteers Dave Whitener and Galen Hill.
