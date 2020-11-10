Rebuilding Financial Strength

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – When the coronavirus pandemic took hold back in March, a lot of families relied on unemployment insurance and relief funds to get by.

Nearly eight months later, many people have maxed out or exhausted those safety measures and are now up against creditors.

Joining us to tell us why bankruptcy might be a lifeline is attorney Matt Hahne from Boleman Law.

Boleman Law Firm

Offices in Virginia Beach and Hampton

Call (757) 313-3000 or visit BOLEMANLAW.com for more information

And enter to win the Thanksgiving Dinner Giveaway

Visit WAVY.com and go to the contests page under the About Us Tab

Now through November 19

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Boleman Law Firm.

MORE FROM HRS!