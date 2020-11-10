Rebuilding Financial Strength

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – When the coronavirus pandemic took hold back in March, a lot of families relied on unemployment insurance and relief funds to get by.

Nearly eight months later, many people have maxed out or exhausted those safety measures and are now up against creditors.

Joining us to tell us why bankruptcy might be a lifeline is attorney Matt Hahne from Boleman Law.

