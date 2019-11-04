Ready, Set, Shop at the Bodacious Bazaar

by: Sponsored Content

Posted: / Updated:

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Even that hard to shop for person on your holiday list will be a breeze to take care of at the Bodacious Bazaar.

Sandra Gardner joined us to talk about what’s new this year and what traditions about this shopping event you can expect to enjoy once again.

Bodacious Bazaar
Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Hampton Roads Convention Center
Tickets and information: BODACIOUS BAZAAR.com
Facebook @bodacious bazaar

This segment of HRS sponsored by the Bodacious Bazaar

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Trending stories