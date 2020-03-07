Ready for Spring!

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Are you and your garden ready for spring? If not, head to the McDonald Garden Center’s 27th Annual Outdoor Show this weekend for inspiration, answers and great deals on all things green and for the garden. Get a few details from garden guru Mike Wesphal.

2020 McDonald Garden Center Outdoor Show
Friday through Sunday
9 a.m. to 6 p.m. rain or shine!
Free admission!
1144 independence Blvd. – Virginia Beach
McDonald Garden center.com
