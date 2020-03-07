PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Are you and your garden ready for spring? If not, head to the McDonald Garden Center’s 27th Annual Outdoor Show this weekend for inspiration, answers and great deals on all things green and for the garden. Get a few details from garden guru Mike Wesphal.

2020 McDonald Garden Center Outdoor Show

Friday through Sunday

9 a.m. to 6 p.m. rain or shine!

Free admission!

1144 independence Blvd. – Virginia Beach

McDonald Garden center.com

Facebook & Instagram @mcdonaldgardencenter

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by McDonald Garden Center.

