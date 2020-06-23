Read, Watch and Move With Suffolk Public Library!

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – A local library branch is branching out with exciting partnerships to bring educational and entertaining programming to your family!

Senior Librarian April Watkins explains what’s happening on Monday Fun Days, Family Fridays, and every day in between!

For more information call your local branch, or visit Suffolk Public Library.com

