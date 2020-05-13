PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Author Sean Walker talks with HRS about the new self-help book that he says is based on his own experience of overcoming one obstacle after another.
“The Curse: A Self Help Memoir” by Sean Walker
Available in paperback on Amazon.com
Connect with Sean on Instagram @SeanWalk_
More From HRS!
- Read for Inspiration: ‘The Curse’
- Today’s Takeout: Berret’s Seafood Restaurant and Taphouse Grill
- Don’t Delay Medical Care
- Hollywood Game Night, At Home!
- New Apples Catching Your Eye?