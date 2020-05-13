Read for Inspiration: ‘The Curse’

Live Now
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Author Sean Walker talks with HRS about the new self-help book that he says is based on his own experience of overcoming one obstacle after another.

“The Curse: A Self Help Memoir” by Sean Walker
Available in paperback on Amazon.com
Connect with Sean on Instagram @SeanWalk_

