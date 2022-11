PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Some of the best gifts around the holidays come in small boxes!

If you’re looking for that one-of-a-kind hand-made WOW gift, check out The Precious Gem at Merchants Square in Williamsburg.

Owner and designer Reggie Akdogan joined HRS with a few of his amazing works of art.

The Precious Gem

423 West Duke of Gloucester Street

Merchants Square in Williamsburg

(757) 220-1115

thepreciousgems.com

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by The Precious Gem.