PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – If going back to school or getting trained for a new career is one of your goals for 2020, it’s not too late to make it happen! Bryant & Stratton College Director of Hampton Roads Campuses, Jeff Thorud joined us on The Hampton Roads Show with details on Rapid Registration.

Bryant & Stratton College

Rapid Registration Days are going on now through January 27 at Bryant & Stratton College with campuses in Hampton and Virginia Beach.

Call (866) 873-6936 to schedule an appointment or visit BRYANT STRATTON.edu for more information.

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Bryant & Stratton College.