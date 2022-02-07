Ranking States by Resignations

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – A recent study ranked which States have the highest resignations.

WalletHub ranked the 50 states and Washington DC, based on how frequently people leave their employment places. Francina Harrison, The Career Engineer joined us with the breakdown and where Virginia and North Carolina landed on the list and what it means.

Connect with Francina Harrison, The Career Engineer at TCENow.com and sign up for TCE Friday Updates, loaded with tips and resources. Follow her on social media @careerengineer. You can also check out wavy.com/jobs to search for your next career opportunity, list jobs, and much more!