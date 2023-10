PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — The Little Theatre of Norfolk is presenting a play about a tragic, and true story, from American history. Cast members Moriah Joy, Corey Hinson and Salem Rogers joined us to share more about “Radium Girls.”

Little Theatre of Norfolk

Radium Girls runs Oct. 20-Nov. 5

801 Claremont Ave, Norfolk

757-627-8551

LTNOnline.org

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Little Theatre of Norfolk.