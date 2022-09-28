PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – CBD has piqued the interest of millions of people worldwide and right here in our backyard. Dr. Adrianne Joseph from River Organics joined us with information about River Organics and how organic CBD could help you with aches, pains, and live a healthy lifestyle.

River Organics

They are located in the Chesapeake Bay watershed of coastal Virginia and they sell products in multiple locations across Hampton Roads.

For more information visit riverorganics.com

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by River Organics.