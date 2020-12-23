Quality Early Childhood Program

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — If you have a little one who is ready to learn, Little Achievers in Virginia Beach could be a great option for you. Little Achievers Virginia Beach Owner Tabitha Darrell joined us with everything you need to know about this great learning option for the little ones.

Little Achievers

1591 Dahlia Drive in Virginia Beach

No registration fee now until January 31

Give Tabitha a call at (757) 301-3903 or visit LittleAchieversVB.com

You can also connect on Instagram

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Little Achievers.

MORE FROM HRS!