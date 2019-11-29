Quality Arts Education at The Governor’s School

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – The Governor’s School for the Arts is an important part of the education and arts communities in Hampton Roads and we can benefit this holiday season by attending an upcoming performance!

Shelly Milam-Ratliff is the Vocal Music Department Chair and she joined us to tell us about GSA with a holiday performance from the choir.

Governor’s School for the Arts

Amahl and the Night Visitors

Sunday, December 15 at 4 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Monticello Arcade

208 E. Plume Street, Norfolk

For tickets and information about Governor’s School for the Arts, visit GS ARTS.org

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Governor’s School for the Arts.