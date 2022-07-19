PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – The summer heat is on, so why not stay refreshed and help CHKD put the “squeeze” on childhood cancer with the annual LemonAid fundraiser?

The event kicks off Friday, July 22, and everything you need to host your own LemonAid stand is provided when you sign up. All funds raised will help local children battling cancer.

Children’s Hospital of the King’s Daughters Anthem LemonAid

AnthemLemonAid.com

