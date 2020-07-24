Put the Squeeze on Childhood Cancer

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Anthem LemonAid 2020 is going virtual! This event will benefit CHKD’s Cancer program and they need your help to “Squeeze the Day” for our Cancer patients.

Anthem LemonAid
From now through August 15, you can register to participate and host your own LemonAid fundraising page!
All proceeds benefit CHKD’s cancer program.
Go to AnthemLemonAid.com and decide what challenges you’re up for.
Include family and friends and share your fundraising link.
For more information call (757) 668-7098.

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by CHKD.

