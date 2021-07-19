Put the Squeeze on Childhood Cancer

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Summer heat is on, so why not stay refreshed and help CHKD put the squeeze on childhood cancer at the Annual LemonAid Fundraiser. CHKD volunteer and events coordinator, Briana Jackson, joined us on HRS to explain how this year’s event will work.

Anthem LemonAid is going on now through July 31 benefitting CHKD.
Visit ANTHEMLEMONAID.com for more information.
You can also connect on social media @KINGSDAUGHTERSCHKD.

