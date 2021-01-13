Put Some Pep Into Your Step

by: Sponsored Content

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Jumping into a healthier, more active lifestyle is a lot harder if your feet are aching. Mallory Campbell from the Good Feet Store in Newport News joined us with some great advice on where you can find the relief you need to go after your goals.

The Good Feet Store
Jefferson Marketplace off Jefferson Avenue and Bland Boulevard in Newport News
Give them a call at (757) 249-7700 or go to GoodFeet.com/Newport News

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by The Good Feet Store.

