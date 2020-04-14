Put Money In The Food Bank, And Invest In Your Community

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – They are the first food responders in our communities, and with hunger rampant for children, and families dealing with school closures and unemployment, now is the time to support the critical mission of local food banks.
Virginia Peninsula Foodbank
Donate today and help feed families, seniors and children across the peninsula..
Visit HRFoodbank.org or call (757) 596-7188
You can also connect on Facebook at Va Pen Foodbank
