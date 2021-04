PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – You’ve heard of comparing “Apples To Apples,” but today Francina Harrison is comparing April to April, and the year over year changes the pandemic has brought to the process of getting a job. Today the Career Engineer let’s you know which cards you hold, and which ones to be prepared to put on the table!

