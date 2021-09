PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – This month, your local area Dairy Queens is going to the dogs!

When you purchase a small pup cup of vanilla ice cream for your pup, Dairy Queen will donate 100% of the proceeds to shelters in Hampton Roads.

There are 14 Dairy Queen locations in Hampton Roads.

Find out more at dqhamptonroads.com.

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Mid Atlantic Dairy Queen.