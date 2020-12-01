Pump Up Your Holiday Fitness

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – We’re just a month away from the new year, but why wait until then to go after those fitness goals? Onelife Fitness personal trainer, Bill Flowers, explained how a little sweat can help with holiday cheer.

You can find Bill Flowers at Onelife Fitness in Norfolk

And there are 7 more convenient locations across coastal Virginia.

Find your club at ONELIFEFITNESS.com

Connect on Facebook & Instagram!

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Onelife Fitness.

MORE FROM HRS!