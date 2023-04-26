PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Creating a space for people of color to share their innovative ideas. That’s the goal of “Pull Up and Pitch.”

If you’ve got a business idea, get your one-minute elevator speech ready, and shoot your shot for a chance at up to $50,000 in grants.

The event will be held Saturday, April 29 from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. at 24th Street Community Stage, 1300 Atlantic Avenue in Virginia Beach.

For more information, visit BlackGirlVentures.org.

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Papa Johns Pizza of Hampton Roads.