PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Today is World Password Day! Ryan Craig from Computer Concepts joined us with some great advice on how to manage your very important passwords.

Computer Concepts, an Apple-authorized service provider, has three locations in Hampton Roads: Yorktown 757-873-1580, Williamsburg 757-564-3996 and Chesapeake 757-410-4008.

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Computer Concepts.