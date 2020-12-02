Protecting Your Home in the Winter

HR Show

by: Sponsored Content

Posted: / Updated:

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Have you noticed cracks in your walls or driveway? What about moisture in your crawlspace? If so, the cold winter ahead could make matters worse. Brad Baker is a Design Specialist at Virginia Foundation Solutions and he joined us with some great advice and solutions to some of these serious home problems.

Virginia Foundation Solutions Call (757) 340-0917
or visit VFSWORKS.com
or on Facebook @VFSWorks
Remember to mention the Hampton Roads Show when you call to get an inspection and get $500 off any project $3000 or over!

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Virginia Foundation Solutions.

MORE FROM HRS!

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

HRS Contests

HRS Contests

Be On The Hampton Roads Show

Be On The Hampton Roads Show

We love featuring the people of Hampton Roads on the show and providing an opportunity for organizations and businesses to inform the community.  Click here for details.

HR Show on FB

The Hampton Roads Show

HR Show on Twitter

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***