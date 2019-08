PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Dr. Anthony Elgohary from Riverfront Dentistry has back to school advice for student athletes looking to protect their teeth! Comfortable, custom mouth guards will help kids and parents breathe easier during competition.

Riverfront Dentistry

5131 River Club Drive

Suffolk

(757) 484-4197

RiverfrontDentistry.com

You can also connect on Facebook and Instagram

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show sponsored by Riverfront Dentistry.