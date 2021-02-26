Prostate Cancer Treatment

by: Sponsored Content

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – According to the American Cancer Society, one in eight American men will be diagnosed with prostate cancer in his lifetime. It’s the second leading cause of cancer death among men — lives that can be saved with early detection and advanced treatment. Joining us to talk about one of those treatments, High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU), is Dr. Anshu Guleria from Prince William Urology in Manassas.

Call (703) 393-0700 or visit princewilliamurology.com

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Prince William Urology in Manassas.

