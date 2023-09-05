PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – September is National Prostate Cancer Awareness Month. It’s a time to raise awareness about prostate cancer and generate support for those affected.

Dr. Joshua Langston, Chief Medical Officer for Urology of Virginia, joined us to talk about the importance of men’s and women’s urological health. They’re hosting the Virginia Men’s Health Summit Saturday, September 30 at the Hilton Oceanfront in Virginia Beach.

Urology of Virginia

225 Clearfield Ave, Virginia Beach

UrologyOfVA.net

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Urology of Virginia.